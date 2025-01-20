Left Menu

Pope Francis Extends Well-Wishes to Trump Amid Stark Differences

Pope Francis extended congratulations and well-wishes to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, expressing hope for a more just society. Despite previous strong criticism of Trump's immigration policies, the pontiff prayed for Trump's wisdom and protection. The pope criticized Trump's intensified immigration enforcement plans as a 'disgrace'.

Pope Francis has issued a congratulatory message to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, extending prayers for wisdom and protection as he assumes the presidency. The pope conveyed his hopes for America's prosperity under Trump's leadership despite his past disapproval of Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric.

The pontiff's message also emphasized his desire for a society free from hatred, discrimination, and exclusion. Pope Francis, who has been vocal in his criticism of Trump, used strong language in previous interactions, particularly against Trump's immigration policies.

Recently, Pope Francis labeled Trump's reported plan to intensify immigration enforcement a 'disgrace', expressing concern that such actions target the defenseless. Reports suggest that there may be a reconsideration of these plans within Trump's incoming administration.

