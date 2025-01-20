Left Menu

Uttarakhand Poised for Historic UCC Implementation

Uttarakhand is set to implement the Uniform Civil Code soon, as confirmed by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Following cabinet approval and preparations for implementation, the state will become India's first to enact such a law. This fulfills a pre-election promise by the ruling party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 20-01-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 17:45 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Monday that the state's cabinet has approved the rules under the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The implementation date will be revealed shortly.

Post the state cabinet meeting, Dhami highlighted that preparations for the UCC implementation are nearing completion. The Chief Minister mentioned that the training process is almost finished and the initiative could be rolled out soon. Previously, he had indicated that the UCC would be enforced by January. With municipal elections on January 23 and results on January 25, speculation is that the announcement may coincide with Republic Day.

Dhami assured that the UCC will bring significant changes to the state. He reiterated that this aligns with the ruling party's pre-election promise to introduce UCC, initiated in their first cabinet meeting. The law, now an Act following the Governor's and President's assent, positions Uttarakhand to become the first state in India to unify civil laws for all its citizens. Despite criticism from opposition parties, Dhami dismissed claims that UCC constitutes divisive politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

