Political Clash Over Illegal Immigration: Maharashtra's Political Firestorm

In a fiery political exchange, Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar launched a scathing attack on Uddhav Thackeray and his Shiv Sena (UBT) party for allegedly exploiting the illegal immigration issue for political gain.

The controversy erupted after a Bangladeshi national was arrested for allegedly stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan in Bandra. The Shiv Sena (UBT) accused the government of inadequate security.

Shelar challenged Thackeray to confront West Bengal's CM over the unchecked migration of Bangladeshis, emphasizing the need for better border control, while dismissing allegations of Hindu extremism within the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)