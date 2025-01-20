Uttarakhand CM Dhami Rallies Support For BJP Amid Local Elections

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami rallied support for the Bharatiya Janata Party candidates in the upcoming municipal elections. Speaking at Gandhi Chowk, he accused the Congress party of pervasive corruption and appeasement politics, while vowing to elevate Uttarakhand to the country's top state.

The Chief Minister highlighted BJP's efforts in preserving Sanatan Dharma and India's cultural heritage, contrasting it with Congress's historical opposition to the Ram Mandir initiative. He criticized Congress for neglecting cultural restoration and demographic respect in Uttarakhand, suggesting their actions were politically motivated.

With elections slated for January 2024, Dhami championed the 'Triple Engine' government theme, asserting that BJP's leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims for statewide development. The Uttarakhand State Election Commission has set the polls for January 23, followed by vote count on January 25.

