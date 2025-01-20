Lula's Diplomatic Ambitions: A Hope for Harmony

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed optimism for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's second term. He emphasized the desire for a "fruitful" relationship with the U.S., aiming to uphold the long-standing partnership between the two nations.

Lula stressed that Brazil seeks peace and cooperative international relations, avoiding conflicts with countries like Venezuela, China, India, and Russia. His leftist government's focus remains on diplomacy as the key to harmonious global relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)