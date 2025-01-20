Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Ambedkar's Legacy, Inaugurates Elephants Center

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath honored Dr. BR Ambedkar's contribution to Indian democracy, highlighting the Constitution's role in granting rights. He opened an elephant rescue center in Gorakhpur, stressing environmental coordination. Yogi lauded efforts to plant a billion trees for a balanced, sustainable future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:46 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to Dr. BR Ambedkar, emphasizing his pivotal role in shaping India into a democratic nation through the Constitution. He highlighted that India granted rights to marginalized communities and women before the United States and Britain, owing to Ambedkar's efforts.

Addressing a program under the Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan, Adityanath underscored the Constitution's significance as a symbol of respect and pride, uniting the nation. He criticized those who disrespected Ambedkar and the Constitution, calling for a deeper understanding of these elements 75 years after the Constitution's adoption.

Earlier, Adityanath inaugurated the Elephant Rescue Centre at Gorakhpur's Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park. He advocated environmental sensitivity and harmony, citing the government's progress in planting billions of trees to ensure a sustainable environment for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

