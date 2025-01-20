Left Menu

Youth Congress Clashes with Police Over Odisha CM Protest

Youth Congress activists, led by their national president Uday Bhanu Chib, attempted to gherao Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi's residence in protest of issues like law and order, unemployment, and corruption. A scuffle ensued with police. Chib criticized the CM's allegiance to leaders in New Delhi and demanded his resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-01-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 19:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A protest led by Youth Congress activists turned confrontational as they attempted to breach police barricades at Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's residence on Monday. The demonstration, aimed at drawing attention to alleged government failures, quickly escalated into a scuffle.

The protesters, spearheaded by national president Uday Bhanu Chib, began their march from the state Congress headquarters, targeting issues such as unemployment, corruption, and law enforcement under the BJP-ruled state. They vocally demanded the chief minister's resignation, criticizing his alignment with central leaders instead of prioritizing state issues.

Following the clash, police detained Chib and other demonstrators. Meanwhile, Odisha BJP Yuva Morcha president Abhilash Panda countered that the protest was a desperate attempt by the Congress to establish relevance in a state where it has lost prominence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

