AAP's Blank Book Exposes BJP's 'Unfulfilled Promises'

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a satirical blank book titled 'Bhajpa Ki Uplabdhiyan' to criticize the BJP for reportedly failing to deliver on its electoral promises. Unveiled ahead of Delhi's upcoming elections, the book reflects AAP's disapproval of BJP's governance.

Speaking at a press conference, AAP leader Sanjay Singh lambasted the BJP, accusing them of making numerous promises since its inception in 1980, but failing to fulfill them. The book, showcasing blank pages, sarcastically illustrates what AAP perceives as the BJP's lack of achievements.

Highlighted promises include economic reforms such as job creation and fuel price reductions, which AAP claims remain unmet. Criticism also addresses BJP's handling of Delhi's unauthorized colonies and agricultural commitments, inviting public scrutiny on these 'unfulfilled' promises.

