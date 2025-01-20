Left Menu

AAP's Blank Book Exposes BJP's 'Unfulfilled Promises'

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unveils a blank book titled 'Bhajpa Ki Uplabdhiyan', criticizing the BJP for failing to deliver on its election promises. This book highlights unfulfilled promises of the PM Modi-led government, including financial, employment, and infrastructural commitments, mocking the BJP's achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 19:12 IST
AAP's Blank Book Exposes BJP's 'Unfulfilled Promises'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a satirical blank book titled 'Bhajpa Ki Uplabdhiyan' to criticize the BJP for reportedly failing to deliver on its electoral promises. Unveiled ahead of Delhi's upcoming elections, the book reflects AAP's disapproval of BJP's governance.

Speaking at a press conference, AAP leader Sanjay Singh lambasted the BJP, accusing them of making numerous promises since its inception in 1980, but failing to fulfill them. The book, showcasing blank pages, sarcastically illustrates what AAP perceives as the BJP's lack of achievements.

Highlighted promises include economic reforms such as job creation and fuel price reductions, which AAP claims remain unmet. Criticism also addresses BJP's handling of Delhi's unauthorized colonies and agricultural commitments, inviting public scrutiny on these 'unfulfilled' promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025