Left Menu

AICC Secretary Injured in Early Morning Road Mishap

P V Mohanan, AICC secretary in-charge of Kerala, sustained injuries in a road accident near Pala en route to Kochi Airport. The accident occurred when the vehicle swerved to avoid a collision. Despite suffering a leg fracture, Mohanan's condition is reported to be stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 20-01-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 19:14 IST
AICC Secretary Injured in Early Morning Road Mishap
  • Country:
  • India

P V Mohanan, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary responsible for Kerala, has been injured in a road accident. The accident took place near Pala as he was traveling to Kochi Airport.

The incident occurred around 2:30 am when Mohanan's vehicle swerved to avoid an oncoming car, causing it to veer off the road.

Both Mohanan and his driver were admitted to a hospital in Pala, with Mohanan later transferred to a Kochi hospital. Despite a leg fracture, his condition is stable. K Sudhakaran, KPCC president, visited him in the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025