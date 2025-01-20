AICC Secretary Injured in Early Morning Road Mishap
P V Mohanan, AICC secretary in-charge of Kerala, sustained injuries in a road accident near Pala en route to Kochi Airport. The accident occurred when the vehicle swerved to avoid a collision. Despite suffering a leg fracture, Mohanan's condition is reported to be stable.
P V Mohanan, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary responsible for Kerala, has been injured in a road accident. The accident took place near Pala as he was traveling to Kochi Airport.
The incident occurred around 2:30 am when Mohanan's vehicle swerved to avoid an oncoming car, causing it to veer off the road.
Both Mohanan and his driver were admitted to a hospital in Pala, with Mohanan later transferred to a Kochi hospital. Despite a leg fracture, his condition is stable. K Sudhakaran, KPCC president, visited him in the hospital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
