AICC Secretary Injured in Early Morning Road Mishap

P V Mohanan, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary responsible for Kerala, has been injured in a road accident. The accident took place near Pala as he was traveling to Kochi Airport.

The incident occurred around 2:30 am when Mohanan's vehicle swerved to avoid an oncoming car, causing it to veer off the road.

Both Mohanan and his driver were admitted to a hospital in Pala, with Mohanan later transferred to a Kochi hospital. Despite a leg fracture, his condition is stable. K Sudhakaran, KPCC president, visited him in the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)