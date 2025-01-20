Trump's Capitol Return: A Transformative Inauguration

Donald Trump's forthcoming inauguration at the Capitol Rotunda represents a significant departure from previous swearing-in ceremonies. Reflecting on his controversial tenure, Republicans, who once opposed him, now almost unanimously support the former president.

Despite this backing, challenges remain. Trump's political journey highlights Washington's evolving dynamics, including deep-seated national divides and potential bipartisan legislative efforts to address them.

Senators express contrasting views on Trump's governance style and leadership. With his inauguration taking place indoors due to harsh weather, this event will emphasize both the celebration and scrutiny of Trump's influence in a transformed political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)