Trump to Declare National Emergency: Border Security Enhanced
President-elect Donald Trump is set to announce a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border, deploying additional armed forces for security. He also plans to label criminal cartels as global terrorists, signaling a strong stance on border issues ahead of his inauguration.
President-elect Donald Trump will announce a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a senior official from the incoming administration. This development includes the deployment of additional armed forces to enhance border security alongside Mexico.
As his inauguration approaches, Trump is expected to name criminal cartels as global terrorists. This move underscores his administration's strong commitment to tackling crime and enhancing national security at the southern border.
The announcement marks a significant shift in U.S. border policies, setting the tone for Trump's presidency, with heightened measures aimed at addressing security concerns and illegal activity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
