Trump's Energy Revolution: Unleashing American Power

In a strategic move to bolster American energy, President-elect Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order declaring a national energy emergency. The order aims to unlock affordable and reliable energy sources across the nation, according to a statement from the incoming White House.

Further highlighting his energy strategy, Trump plans to focus on Alaska. The state holds significant strategic value for U.S. national security and offers opportunities for liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to the rest of the country and allies, as per the White House official.

While no specific oil price target has been set, the Trump administration's objective is to ensure a plentiful supply of American energy, potentially leading to reduced prices for consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)