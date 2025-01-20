Left Menu

Trump's Energy Revolution: Unleashing American Power

President-elect Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order on a national energy emergency to boost American energy reliability and affordability. An additional executive order will also target Alaska due to its strategic importance for U.S. security and its potential for LNG exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 20:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a strategic move to bolster American energy, President-elect Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order declaring a national energy emergency. The order aims to unlock affordable and reliable energy sources across the nation, according to a statement from the incoming White House.

Further highlighting his energy strategy, Trump plans to focus on Alaska. The state holds significant strategic value for U.S. national security and offers opportunities for liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to the rest of the country and allies, as per the White House official.

While no specific oil price target has been set, the Trump administration's objective is to ensure a plentiful supply of American energy, potentially leading to reduced prices for consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

