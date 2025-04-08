Left Menu

EU Eyes Collective LNG Demand to Navigate Trade Tensions with U.S.

The European Union is considering aggregating its member states' demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) as part of trade negotiations aimed at averting a conflict with President Donald Trump's administration. This could enhance Europe's negotiating power and potentially impact trade tariffs on EU goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 21:27 IST
EU Eyes Collective LNG Demand to Navigate Trade Tensions with U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is contemplating a strategic move to aggregate its member countries' demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas. This initiative is part of ongoing talks with President Donald Trump's administration, aimed at preventing a potential trade war. Lithuania's energy minister highlighted the proposal on Tuesday.

During a Monday meeting, EU ministers assessed their response to Trump's proposed 20% tariffs on EU goods. EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic suggested using LNG as a negotiating asset. Trump emphasized the need for the EU to purchase U.S. energy to assist in reducing the trade deficit.

The U.S. currently supplies 45% of Europe's LNG. Zygimantas Vaiciunas indicated that aggregating LNG demand could strengthen the EU's bargaining position. This tactic aligns with the EU's existing joint gas buying scheme, designed to consolidate member states' purchasing power since 2023, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025