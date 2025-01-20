Trump's New Department of Government Efficiency: A Bold Move

In a move aimed at reforming the U.S. government's technological framework, President-elect Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order establishing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). According to a fact sheet reported by Semafor, this new department will target modernizing federal software systems to match private-sector standards.

Tech mogul Elon Musk and former Republican presidential contender Vivek Ramaswamy have been appointed to spearhead the efforts. Their mission is to offer solutions that reduce government bureaucracy, cut excessive regulations, and shrink federal agencies. However, the department will operate without any legal authority.

SemaFor notes that DOGE will collaborate with the Office of Management and Budget and other agencies to trim the federal workforce and reduce federal spending and regulatory burdens. The ambitious plan aims to significantly decrease the size and scope of government operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)