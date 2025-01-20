BJP's Parvesh Verma Slams Kejriwal, Seeks Advocates' Support in Delhi Elections

Parvesh Verma, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the New Delhi Assembly seat, addressed a gathering of advocates in his constituency, criticizing Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal. Verma accused Kejriwal of avoiding real issues and making false promises, as stated in a release from his office.

Verma alleged that Kejriwal's policies have harmed Delhi, citing the misuse of MLA funds and campaigning with money from Punjab. He urged advocates to back the BJP, emphasizing the need for progress and transparency in governance.

The meeting, attended by advocates such as Vivek Garg and Piyush Gupta, underscored the forthcoming electoral battle on February 5, featuring candidates from BJP, AAP, and Congress in New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)