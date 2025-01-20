Left Menu

BJP's Parvesh Verma Slams Kejriwal, Seeks Advocates' Support in Delhi Elections

BJP candidate Parvesh Verma criticizes AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for neglecting real issues during an interaction with New Delhi advocates. Verma accuses Kejriwal of deceitful politics and calls for support from the legal community to end his governance in the upcoming Delhi elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 20:19 IST
BJP's Parvesh Verma Slams Kejriwal, Seeks Advocates' Support in Delhi Elections
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the New Delhi Assembly seat, Parvesh Verma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Parvesh Verma, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the New Delhi Assembly seat, addressed a gathering of advocates in his constituency, criticizing Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal. Verma accused Kejriwal of avoiding real issues and making false promises, as stated in a release from his office.

Verma alleged that Kejriwal's policies have harmed Delhi, citing the misuse of MLA funds and campaigning with money from Punjab. He urged advocates to back the BJP, emphasizing the need for progress and transparency in governance.

The meeting, attended by advocates such as Vivek Garg and Piyush Gupta, underscored the forthcoming electoral battle on February 5, featuring candidates from BJP, AAP, and Congress in New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025