Congress Criticizes Polarisation Tactics in Delhi Polls
Salman Khurshid highlights the polarisation tactics of AAP and BJP during Delhi elections. He claims Congress champions all communities equally, rejecting appeasement politics. Khurshid criticized Arvind Kejriwal's promises and questioned their timing and credibility, while stressing that Congress focuses on inclusive welfare without discrimination.
In a press conference on Monday, former Union minister Salman Khurshid accused AAP and the BJP of employing polarisation tactics to gain political advantage in the upcoming Delhi elections.
Khurshid criticized these parties for their divisive strategies, suggesting that their announcements of sops were mere political maneuvers. He asserted that Congress, by contrast, has always stood for the welfare of all communities without bias.
Emphasizing Congress's dedication to equality, Khurshid questioned the credibility of AAP's promises, pointing out lapses in previous schemes. He reaffirmed that Congress does not engage in appeasement politics and serves all, irrespective of their religious backgrounds.
