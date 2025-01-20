Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Polarisation Tactics in Delhi Polls

Salman Khurshid highlights the polarisation tactics of AAP and BJP during Delhi elections. He claims Congress champions all communities equally, rejecting appeasement politics. Khurshid criticized Arvind Kejriwal's promises and questioned their timing and credibility, while stressing that Congress focuses on inclusive welfare without discrimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 20:24 IST
Congress Criticizes Polarisation Tactics in Delhi Polls
  • Country:
  • India

In a press conference on Monday, former Union minister Salman Khurshid accused AAP and the BJP of employing polarisation tactics to gain political advantage in the upcoming Delhi elections.

Khurshid criticized these parties for their divisive strategies, suggesting that their announcements of sops were mere political maneuvers. He asserted that Congress, by contrast, has always stood for the welfare of all communities without bias.

Emphasizing Congress's dedication to equality, Khurshid questioned the credibility of AAP's promises, pointing out lapses in previous schemes. He reaffirmed that Congress does not engage in appeasement politics and serves all, irrespective of their religious backgrounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025