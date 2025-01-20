Congress Criticizes Polarisation Tactics in Delhi Polls

In a press conference on Monday, former Union minister Salman Khurshid accused AAP and the BJP of employing polarisation tactics to gain political advantage in the upcoming Delhi elections.

Khurshid criticized these parties for their divisive strategies, suggesting that their announcements of sops were mere political maneuvers. He asserted that Congress, by contrast, has always stood for the welfare of all communities without bias.

Emphasizing Congress's dedication to equality, Khurshid questioned the credibility of AAP's promises, pointing out lapses in previous schemes. He reaffirmed that Congress does not engage in appeasement politics and serves all, irrespective of their religious backgrounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)