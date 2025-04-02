Fraudster Arrested: Fake Officer Dupes Many with Government Job Promises

In a startling revelation, Mathura police have arrested a man accused of posing as a paramilitary officer to defraud unsuspecting individuals with promises of government jobs.

The suspect, identified as Harish Kumar, allegedly orchestrated a sophisticated scam, extorting money from young men while also marrying women under false pretenses.

Authorities have recovered multiple fake identification documents and police paraphernalia, with investigations underway to uncover other potential victims and accomplices involved in his deceitful operations.

