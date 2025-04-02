Left Menu

Fraudster Arrested: Fake Officer Dupes Many with Government Job Promises

A man posing as a paramilitary officer was arrested in Mathura for allegedly marrying a woman under false pretenses and luring others with fake job promises. Harish Kumar, also known as Saurabh Srivastava, targeted young men to extort money and women for fraudulent marriages. Authorities continue investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a startling revelation, Mathura police have arrested a man accused of posing as a paramilitary officer to defraud unsuspecting individuals with promises of government jobs.

The suspect, identified as Harish Kumar, allegedly orchestrated a sophisticated scam, extorting money from young men while also marrying women under false pretenses.

Authorities have recovered multiple fake identification documents and police paraphernalia, with investigations underway to uncover other potential victims and accomplices involved in his deceitful operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

