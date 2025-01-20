Left Menu

Aid Surge into Gaza: Challenges and Optimism Amid Ceasefire

The International Rescue Committee's David Miliband emphasizes the challenges in delivering 600 aid truckloads daily into Gaza amid a ceasefire. Focus lies on water, sanitation, and child protection. Despite obstacles, including looting and security threats, there is an urgent need for a massive aid surge and sustained funding.

Updated: 20-01-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 20:31 IST
Aid Surge into Gaza: Challenges and Optimism Amid Ceasefire
With the onset of a ceasefire in Gaza, the flow of aid remains challenging, according to International Rescue Committee chief David Miliband. Speaking from London, Miliband outlined the logistical hurdles in delivering 600 truckloads of aid daily, including fuel, under a six-week agreement.

While humanitarian efforts are underway, Miliband highlighted the IRC's focus areas: water, sanitation, and child protection. However, obstacles such as looting and security threats persist amid the region's complex landscape, exacerbated by a 15-month conflict.

Miliband urged global involvement from governments and the corporate sector to address rising humanitarian needs. As political dynamics evolve, particularly in the U.S., sustained funding and innovative solutions are crucial for long-term aid effectiveness, he emphasized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

