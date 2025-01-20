Putin Cheers Trump's Inauguration: A New Chapter in US-Russia Relations?
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 47th president of the United States. Putin expressed hope for improved US-Russia relations under Trump's leadership. He emphasized the importance of peace in Ukraine and welcomed Trump's statements on avoiding World War III.
Moscow—Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his congratulations to Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 47th president of the United States, expressing optimism about strengthening ties between the two nations.
In a video conference with Russia's Security Council, Putin acknowledged the statements from Trump and his team regarding the restoration of direct contacts with Russia, which had been severed by the previous administration. Putin echoed Trump's commitment to preventing a global conflict, a move he strongly supports.
Addressing the ongoing situation in Ukraine, Putin stressed the need for a durable peace that respects Russia's interests, indicating Moscow's openness to new discussions under Trump's presidency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
