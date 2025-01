Vladimir Putin: Advocating for Lasting Peace

In a video call with members of Russia's Security Council, President Vladimir Putin expressed optimism regarding future relations with the United States as Donald Trump prepared for his inauguration.

Putin welcomed Trump's statements on restoring direct contact with Russia, a relationship strained by the previous U.S. administration. Additionally, Trump's expressed desire to prevent World War III was met with approval from the Russian leader.

Putin indicated Moscow's willingness to engage in discussions for a peace settlement in Ukraine, advocating for a long-term resolution that considers Russia's interests.

