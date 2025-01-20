Trump's Historic Second Term: Shaping America's Future

Donald Trump, overcoming impeachments and dramatic political hurdles, has assumed office as the 47th President of the United States. As Republicans consolidate power in Washington, Trump's leadership heralds significant changes to the nation's institutions.

The inauguration, moved indoors due to frigid conditions, was lined with notable appearances. Among the attendees at St. John's Episcopal Church were influential figures like billionaire Bernard Arnault, an LVMH executive, underscoring the high-profile nature of the event.

Former allies and opponents alike gathered, with figures like Mike Pence attending despite past tensions. The ceremony highlighted the American tradition of a peaceful power transition, even amid differing political ideologies.

