Maharashtra's Political Earthquake: Leaders on the Move

Shiv Sena's Rahul Shewale predicts a significant political shift in Maharashtra as 10-15 Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs may join Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's party on January 23, coinciding with late Bal Thackeray's birth anniversary.

Shewale dismisses rumors about discontent within Shiv Sena, attributing them to Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, Vijay Wadettiwar and Sanjay Raut. Meanwhile, Wadettiwar speculates on Deputy CM Shinde's future, hinting at a 'new rise' under state minister Uday Samant.

Raids in the ruling alliance's leadership strategy over guardian minister appointments fuel speculation about Shinde's diminished political clout. BJP members are actively addressing the unrest amid reports of dissatisfaction and leadership reevaluation, as CM Devendra Fadnavis attends the World Economic Forum.

(With inputs from agencies.)