Maharashtra's Political Earthquake: Leaders on the Move
Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale anticipates a major political shift in Maharashtra on January 23, with 10-15 Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs expected to join Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's party. The move signifies internal tensions within the ruling coalition, as speculations rise about Shinde's future leadership.
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena's Rahul Shewale predicts a significant political shift in Maharashtra as 10-15 Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs may join Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's party on January 23, coinciding with late Bal Thackeray's birth anniversary.
Shewale dismisses rumors about discontent within Shiv Sena, attributing them to Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, Vijay Wadettiwar and Sanjay Raut. Meanwhile, Wadettiwar speculates on Deputy CM Shinde's future, hinting at a 'new rise' under state minister Uday Samant.
Raids in the ruling alliance's leadership strategy over guardian minister appointments fuel speculation about Shinde's diminished political clout. BJP members are actively addressing the unrest amid reports of dissatisfaction and leadership reevaluation, as CM Devendra Fadnavis attends the World Economic Forum.
(With inputs from agencies.)