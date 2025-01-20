Rajasthan Speaker Vasudev Devnani Hospitalized After Conference Health Scare

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani was hospitalized on Monday after experiencing a health scare during a conference in Patna.

He was flown to Jaipur late that evening and admitted to the ICU at Sawai Man Singh Medical College, as reported by Dr. Deepak Maheshwari, the principal of the college.

Devnani's condition is currently stable, with necessary examinations completed. Dr. Maheshwari has ruled out a cardiac arrest, providing some relief to the political community.

(With inputs from agencies.)