Rajasthan Speaker Vasudev Devnani Hospitalized After Conference Health Scare
Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani fell ill during a conference in Patna and was flown to Jaipur for treatment. He was admitted to the ICU at the SMS Medical College in stable condition. The speaker's illness disrupted proceedings at the All India Presiding Officers Conference (AIPOC).
Updated: 20-01-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 21:45 IST
Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani was hospitalized on Monday after experiencing a health scare during a conference in Patna.
He was flown to Jaipur late that evening and admitted to the ICU at Sawai Man Singh Medical College, as reported by Dr. Deepak Maheshwari, the principal of the college.
Devnani's condition is currently stable, with necessary examinations completed. Dr. Maheshwari has ruled out a cardiac arrest, providing some relief to the political community.
