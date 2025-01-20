Donald Trump: A Presidential Comeback

Donald J Trump was inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, marking a notable return to the Oval Office after a four-year hiatus marked by controversy.

At 78, the Republican leader resumes leadership with a robust persona, intent on establishing a more authoritative presidency. Among his key objectives are revamping US policies on immigration, tariffs, and energy.

Joining Trump in this administration is J D Vance, who was sworn in as Vice President, set to play a significant role in the upcoming governmental reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)