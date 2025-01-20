Left Menu

Donald Trump: A Presidential Comeback

Donald J Trump has been sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. After four years away, he returns with a strongman approach, aiming to reshape US policies in immigration, tariffs, and energy. J D Vance assumes the role of Vice President.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:38 IST
Donald Trump: A Presidential Comeback
Donald J Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Donald J Trump was inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, marking a notable return to the Oval Office after a four-year hiatus marked by controversy.

At 78, the Republican leader resumes leadership with a robust persona, intent on establishing a more authoritative presidency. Among his key objectives are revamping US policies on immigration, tariffs, and energy.

Joining Trump in this administration is J D Vance, who was sworn in as Vice President, set to play a significant role in the upcoming governmental reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025