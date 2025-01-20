Donald Trump: A Presidential Comeback
Donald J Trump has been sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. After four years away, he returns with a strongman approach, aiming to reshape US policies in immigration, tariffs, and energy. J D Vance assumes the role of Vice President.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:38 IST
- Country:
- United States
Donald J Trump was inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, marking a notable return to the Oval Office after a four-year hiatus marked by controversy.
At 78, the Republican leader resumes leadership with a robust persona, intent on establishing a more authoritative presidency. Among his key objectives are revamping US policies on immigration, tariffs, and energy.
Joining Trump in this administration is J D Vance, who was sworn in as Vice President, set to play a significant role in the upcoming governmental reforms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Pushes Republicans for Unified Legislative Strategy
Republicans Struggle with Single vs. Multiple Bill Strategy for Trump's Agenda
Trump Hosts Republican Governors for Strategic Talks Ahead of Inauguration
Infosys and HCLTech Reduce Reliance on H1B Visas Amid Changing US Policies
Battle Over Abortion Pill Access Intensifies in Republican States