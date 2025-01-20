Political Sparring Intensifies Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls

In the escalating political clash leading up to the Delhi Assembly elections, BJP leader Anurag Thakur labeled the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as supporters of separatism and terrorism. Thakur criticized AAP for fostering social unrest by creating links to recent hoax bomb threats to schools.

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar dismissed the accusations, asserting the BJP's absence of vision and leadership in the capital. She criticized BJP's strategies as merely defaming AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal rather than addressing Delhi's core issues.

The accusations come as tension builds before the February polls, with both parties exchanging sharp words. The claims focus on political affiliations with controversial activities and stir public debate over governance and security in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)