Robert Salesses Steps Up as Acting Defense Secretary

Robert Salesses will temporarily serve as the acting defense secretary until President Donald Trump's nominee, Pete Hegseth, is confirmed by the Senate. Salesses currently holds the position of deputy director at Washington headquarters services, handling human resources, facilities, and resource management tasks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 23:48 IST
Robert Salesses has been appointed as the acting defense secretary until the U.S. Senate confirms Pete Hegseth, President Donald Trump's nominee for the position, according to a U.S. official's announcement on Monday.

Salesses currently serves as the deputy director of Washington headquarters services, a role entailing responsibilities for human resources, facilities, and resource management.

This temporary appointment places Salesses at the helm, steering the Department of Defense operations during this interim period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

