Robert Salesses Steps Up as Acting Defense Secretary

Robert Salesses has been appointed as the acting defense secretary until the U.S. Senate confirms Pete Hegseth, President Donald Trump's nominee for the position, according to a U.S. official's announcement on Monday.

Salesses currently serves as the deputy director of Washington headquarters services, a role entailing responsibilities for human resources, facilities, and resource management.

This temporary appointment places Salesses at the helm, steering the Department of Defense operations during this interim period.

(With inputs from agencies.)