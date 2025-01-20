Left Menu

Odisha CM Drives Development: Ministers Urged to Accelerate Progress

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urged ministers to expedite people-focused work and increase development speed in the state. Reviewing various departments' progress, Majhi emphasized priority spending on vital areas and setting ambitious financial targets. The forthcoming Utkarsh Odisha Business Summit was also highlighted as a state milestone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-01-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 23:52 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has called upon his ministers to expedite people-focused initiatives to spur the state's development. During a Council of Ministers meeting, Majhi emphasized the urgency of accelerating developmental activities.

Majhi, along with Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, reviewed progress across departments against the 2024-25 budget. Departments were directed to prioritize spending on health services, infrastructure, social security, and more. Notably, the meeting highlighted ongoing efforts in road construction, rural water supply, education, and police service enhancement.

The Chief Minister also set a 100% spending target for ministers ahead of the upcoming budget presentation. Additionally, the anticipated Utkarsh Odisha Business Summit was announced, aiming to showcase the state's economic advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

