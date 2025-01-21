Biden's Unprecedented Farewell Pardons Spark Political Debate
In a striking finale, President Joe Biden issued pardons for his siblings and notable figures like Dr. Anthony Fauci. This move aimed at shielding them from possible political retaliation by Donald Trump, despite none facing charges. These pardons mark an exceptional use of presidential power.
In an unexpected end to his presidency, Joe Biden granted pardons to his siblings and their spouses, citing relentless politically motivated attacks aimed at him. He expressed skepticism about the cessation of these attacks as his term concluded.
Biden's pardons, encompassing figures like Dr. Anthony Fauci and retired Gen. Mark Milley, shocked many. Known for institutional adherence, Biden took unprecedented measures to prevent potential retaliation from former President Donald Trump.
The pardons, executed moments before Trump's inauguration, underscore Biden's strategic use of presidential power. While none of the individuals face charges, the pardons aim to safeguard them against Trump-led retribution efforts, stirring discussions about justice and partisanship.
