Left Menu

Trump's Second Act: Reclaiming America's 'Golden Age'

Donald J. Trump begins his second term as US President, promising a 'golden age'. He announced policy changes, including aggressive resets in immigration and energy. The inauguration, attended by global dignitaries, positioned Trump as a 'peacemaker', aiming to restore America's global dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 00:26 IST
Trump's Second Act: Reclaiming America's 'Golden Age'
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Donald J. Trump has been sworn in for a second term as the President of the United States, launching a comprehensive agenda to bring about a 'golden age' for the nation.

During his inaugural address, Trump declared the day a 'liberation' for America, pledging rapid policy changes to reinforce America's stature globally, with a focus on immigration, energy, and trade.

High-profile attendees, including global leaders, witnessed Trump's promise to put 'America first', reiterating his stance against censorship and advocating increased domestic oil production. The ceremony, shifted indoors due to extreme weather, marked a significant chapter in US political history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025