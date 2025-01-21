Trump's Second Act: Reclaiming America's 'Golden Age'

Donald J. Trump has been sworn in for a second term as the President of the United States, launching a comprehensive agenda to bring about a 'golden age' for the nation.

During his inaugural address, Trump declared the day a 'liberation' for America, pledging rapid policy changes to reinforce America's stature globally, with a focus on immigration, energy, and trade.

High-profile attendees, including global leaders, witnessed Trump's promise to put 'America first', reiterating his stance against censorship and advocating increased domestic oil production. The ceremony, shifted indoors due to extreme weather, marked a significant chapter in US political history.

(With inputs from agencies.)