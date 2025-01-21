Zelenskiy Hails Trump's Inauguration as Path to Peace
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy congratulated U.S. President Donald Trump on his inauguration, emphasizing the potential for a just peace in Ukraine amidst ongoing conflict. Zelenskiy expressed optimism about strengthening ties with the Trump administration and highlighted the importance of achieving long-term global security and economic growth.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy extended his congratulations to U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, emphasizing the chance to establish peace in war-torn Ukraine. The encouragement came following Trump's call for a ceasefire amid Russia's prolonged invasion.
Zelenskiy highlighted the significance of Trump's 'peace-through-strength' policy as a path to augment American leadership and attain a sustained peace, which is of paramount importance to Ukraine. This comes as Kyiv seeks to build a robust relationship with the new U.S. administration post the November election.
In his nightly address, Zelenskiy remarked on Trump's leadership capabilities as pivotal to the peace process and reiterated a collective strength in ensuring worldwide security and economic progress, urging that this opportunity should not be missed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
