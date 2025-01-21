Left Menu

Trump Declares Immigration Crackdown, Plans National Emergency

Donald Trump reclaims the U.S. presidency, planning to declare illegal immigration a national emergency. He aims to revive policies from his previous term, while migrant appointments on Biden's entry app are abruptly canceled. The controversial moves face potential legal challenges from civil rights advocates.

Updated: 21-01-2025 00:54 IST
Newly re-elected U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday his intention to declare illegal immigration a national emergency, sending troops to the U.S.-Mexico border and expelling criminal offenders, as detailed in his inaugural address.

Immediately following his inauguration, the CBP One legal entry program, introduced during Joe Biden's term, was shut down. This app had previously permitted hundreds of thousands of migrants legal entry to the U.S.

Trump's policies, criticized by civil rights groups, may face legal disputes. Democrats and immigrant advocates argue these measures could disrupt businesses and families, as America grapples with complex immigration challenges.

