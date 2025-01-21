Trump's Triumphant Return: A New Era for America

In a historic comeback, Donald J Trump took the oath as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, vowing to usher in a 'golden age' for America. His ambitious agenda, unveiled during a fervent inaugural address, promises swift and bold policy reforms.

In his speech, Trump declared the end of America's decline, emphasizing a vision for the next four years under his leadership. He addressed a range of issues, including immigration, energy, and the economy, reflecting his strongman approach to governance.

Trump's return to power follows a high-stakes victory over Kamala Harris in what he termed a momentous election. His presidency aims to reposition the U.S. as a global leader while reversing previous administration policies and prioritizing domestic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)