Trump's Triumphant Return: A New Era for America

Donald J Trump returned as the 47th president of the US, promising swift policy changes and a new 'golden age.' In his inaugural speech, he emphasized America's renewed global status and set forth decisive actions including energy reforms and reversing previous administration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 01:08 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 01:08 IST
Donald J Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a historic comeback, Donald J Trump took the oath as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, vowing to usher in a 'golden age' for America. His ambitious agenda, unveiled during a fervent inaugural address, promises swift and bold policy reforms.

In his speech, Trump declared the end of America's decline, emphasizing a vision for the next four years under his leadership. He addressed a range of issues, including immigration, energy, and the economy, reflecting his strongman approach to governance.

Trump's return to power follows a high-stakes victory over Kamala Harris in what he termed a momentous election. His presidency aims to reposition the U.S. as a global leader while reversing previous administration policies and prioritizing domestic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

