Trump's Swift Policy Shift: Unfreezing U.S. Munitions to Israel
Former U.S. President Donald Trump plans to lift the Biden administration's freeze on bomb supplies to Israel early in his term. Trump also intends to reverse the sanctions imposed on Israeli settlers for alleged violence against Palestinians. Israeli ambassador Mike Herzog confirmed these moves to Walla News.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant policy shift, former U.S. President Donald Trump is set to lift the previous administration's freeze on the supply of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, according to an interview with the Israeli envoy to Washington reported by Walla News.
The move represents Trump's intention to reverse several decisions made by the Biden administration, which include sanctions against Israeli settlers accused of violent acts against Palestinians in the West Bank.
These anticipated changes were disclosed by Israeli ambassador to the U.S., Mike Herzog, during an interview with the Israeli news outlet, underscoring the potential for renewed U.S.-Israel relations under Trump's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Targets Russian Oil Revenues with New Sanctions
Biden's Strategic Move: New Sanctions Target Russian Oil Revenue
U.S. Eases Sanctions to Facilitate Humanitarian Aid in Syria
China Condemns US Sanctions on Cybersecurity Firm Over Hacking Allegations
Cyber Clash: US Sanctions on China Spark Controversy