Trump's Swift Policy Shift: Unfreezing U.S. Munitions to Israel

In a significant policy shift, former U.S. President Donald Trump is set to lift the previous administration's freeze on the supply of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, according to an interview with the Israeli envoy to Washington reported by Walla News.

The move represents Trump's intention to reverse several decisions made by the Biden administration, which include sanctions against Israeli settlers accused of violent acts against Palestinians in the West Bank.

These anticipated changes were disclosed by Israeli ambassador to the U.S., Mike Herzog, during an interview with the Israeli news outlet, underscoring the potential for renewed U.S.-Israel relations under Trump's leadership.

