Left Menu

Trump's Swift Policy Shift: Unfreezing U.S. Munitions to Israel

Former U.S. President Donald Trump plans to lift the Biden administration's freeze on bomb supplies to Israel early in his term. Trump also intends to reverse the sanctions imposed on Israeli settlers for alleged violence against Palestinians. Israeli ambassador Mike Herzog confirmed these moves to Walla News.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 02:51 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 02:51 IST
Trump's Swift Policy Shift: Unfreezing U.S. Munitions to Israel
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant policy shift, former U.S. President Donald Trump is set to lift the previous administration's freeze on the supply of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, according to an interview with the Israeli envoy to Washington reported by Walla News.

The move represents Trump's intention to reverse several decisions made by the Biden administration, which include sanctions against Israeli settlers accused of violent acts against Palestinians in the West Bank.

These anticipated changes were disclosed by Israeli ambassador to the U.S., Mike Herzog, during an interview with the Israeli news outlet, underscoring the potential for renewed U.S.-Israel relations under Trump's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025