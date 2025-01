Trump's Trade Memo: No Immediate Tariffs but Major Overhaul Planned

In a strategic shift, President Donald Trump refrained from imposing immediate tariffs, focusing instead on overhauling U.S. trade policies. This decision came during his inaugural address, where he outlined plans to generate substantial income from foreign trade duties to reinvigorate American industry.

The announcement sent ripples across global financial markets, alleviating fears of immediate tariffs and invigorating a rally in stocks and currencies. While Trump echoed his commitment to establish the External Revenue Service, a new agency aimed at collecting extensive trade revenues, no specific tariff details were disclosed.

Industry experts and trade groups expressed relief at this measured approach, with the forthcoming memo directing federal agencies to assess trade partnerships and address imbalances with particular scrutiny on China, Canada, and Mexico.

(With inputs from agencies.)