Donald Trump's Bold Agenda: A New Era Amid Legal Tangles and Political Challenges

President Donald Trump is embarking on an ambitious agenda after his second inaugural speech, aiming to navigate challenges from a divided Congress, ongoing lawsuits, and international opposition. His initiatives include reshaping immigration policies, intensifying fossil fuel usage, and rolling back environmental regulations.

With a more united front than his previous term, Trump depends on support from a conservative Supreme Court, containing three of his appointees. His plans face pushback from groups like the Sierra Club and ACLU, particularly around immigration, where efforts to end birthright citizenship are likely to spur legal battles.

Despite tense prospects, Trump remains determined, outlining a vision extending to territorial ambitions and energy independence. However, the President navigates an intricate landscape of existing laws and international recognition, as with the Panama Canal and renaming Gulf waters, amidst seismic policy shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)