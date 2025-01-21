Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

On Monday, President Donald Trump signaled a dramatic shift in U.S. policy as he announced the revocation of nearly 80 executive actions enacted by the Biden administration.

Trump, speaking at his inauguration, pledged to freeze new regulations and halt hiring, emphasizing his intention to bring competence and public fidelity to the government workforce.

Additionally, he introduced an advisory group to oversee deep cuts to federal programs, prompting swift legal disputes over the group's legality and intentions.

