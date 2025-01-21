Left Menu

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

In his inaugural address, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the revocation of nearly 80 executive actions from the Biden administration, a freeze on new regulations, and a temporary hiring halt. His plans include forming an advisory group to drive cuts and agency cancellations, despite immediate legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 05:31 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 05:31 IST
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration
Trump

On Monday, President Donald Trump signaled a dramatic shift in U.S. policy as he announced the revocation of nearly 80 executive actions enacted by the Biden administration.

Trump, speaking at his inauguration, pledged to freeze new regulations and halt hiring, emphasizing his intention to bring competence and public fidelity to the government workforce.

Additionally, he introduced an advisory group to oversee deep cuts to federal programs, prompting swift legal disputes over the group's legality and intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025