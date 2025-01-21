Left Menu

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves will promote the UK as a prime investment location at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Highlighting political and economic stability, she aims to persuade global business leaders, amid proposals for regulatory reform and a positive economic growth forecast for the UK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 05:34 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 05:34 IST
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos
Rachel Reeves

British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves is set to position the UK as a leading destination for investment at the World Economic Forum in Davos, according to her office's announcement on Tuesday. Accompanied by Business Minister Jonathan Reynolds, Reeves plans to underscore the UK's political and economic stability, alongside a pro-business government agenda.

Reeves will engage with top business leaders, such as JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs head David Solomon, to advocate for reduced regulations and highlight Britain's innovative history and skilled workforce. "The time to invest in Britain is now," she declared, pointing to Britain's recent economic forecasts and its ranking as the second-most investible nation.

Since the Labour Party's return to power and subsequent confrontations with economic challenges, Reeves has called for regulators to remove barriers to growth. Her Davos appearance coincides with global leader discussions on potential U.S. tariffs and future risks like armed conflict and extreme weather, highlighted by a recent WEF survey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025