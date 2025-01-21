Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves is set to position the UK as a leading destination for investment at the World Economic Forum in Davos, according to her office's announcement on Tuesday. Accompanied by Business Minister Jonathan Reynolds, Reeves plans to underscore the UK's political and economic stability, alongside a pro-business government agenda.

Reeves will engage with top business leaders, such as JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs head David Solomon, to advocate for reduced regulations and highlight Britain's innovative history and skilled workforce. "The time to invest in Britain is now," she declared, pointing to Britain's recent economic forecasts and its ranking as the second-most investible nation.

Since the Labour Party's return to power and subsequent confrontations with economic challenges, Reeves has called for regulators to remove barriers to growth. Her Davos appearance coincides with global leader discussions on potential U.S. tariffs and future risks like armed conflict and extreme weather, highlighted by a recent WEF survey.

