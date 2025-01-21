Left Menu

Elon Musk's Gesture Sparks Online Debate

Elon Musk's exuberant hand gesture during a celebration of Trump's inauguration stirred online speculation, drawing comparisons to a Nazi salute. The Anti-Defamation League, however, dismissed these claims, viewing it as a moment of enthusiasm. Musk, continuing to show his support for the far-right AfD in Germany, posted a video of his speech online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 05:49 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 05:49 IST
Elon Musk's Gesture Sparks Online Debate
Elon Musk
  • Country:
  • United States

Elon Musk's hand gesture during a celebration of President Donald Trump's inauguration has generated significant online debate, with some comparing it to a Nazi salute. However, the Anti-Defamation League, a prominent antisemitism tracker, interpreted the move as an enthusiastic display rather than anything sinister.

Musk, who took the stage at Washington's Capital One Arena to loud cheers, accompanied his speech with a dramatic movement. While expressing gratitude to the audience, he thumped his heart and extended his arm upwards—a gesture scrutinized by many viewers online.

Despite the speculation, Musk shared a Fox video clip of his speech on his social media network, X, promoting an exciting future. Musk's recent political leanings have also come into question, following his support for the right-wing Alternative for Germany party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025