Elon Musk's Gesture Sparks Online Debate

Elon Musk's hand gesture during a celebration of President Donald Trump's inauguration has generated significant online debate, with some comparing it to a Nazi salute. However, the Anti-Defamation League, a prominent antisemitism tracker, interpreted the move as an enthusiastic display rather than anything sinister.

Musk, who took the stage at Washington's Capital One Arena to loud cheers, accompanied his speech with a dramatic movement. While expressing gratitude to the audience, he thumped his heart and extended his arm upwards—a gesture scrutinized by many viewers online.

Despite the speculation, Musk shared a Fox video clip of his speech on his social media network, X, promoting an exciting future. Musk's recent political leanings have also come into question, following his support for the right-wing Alternative for Germany party.

(With inputs from agencies.)