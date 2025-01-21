Afghan Resettlement In Limbo: Flights Canceled Amid Trump Order

Approximately 1,660 Afghans, many of whom are family members of active-duty U.S. military personnel, faced the cancellation of their relocation flights to the U.S. This drastic measure comes as the Trump administration suspends refugee programs, according to a U.S. official and a refugee advocate.

The decision leaves thousands of Afghans, approved for resettlement but still without flights, in a precarious state. This aligns with Trump's immigration crackdown announced during his 2024 campaign. Both the White House and State Department remained silent on the issue, while panic ensues among advocates.

Officials including Shawn VanDiver continue urging the administration for reconsideration. Minority Democrats criticized the move, calling it abandonment of vetted Afghan allies. The suspension affects an extensive group of Afghans possessing crucial connections to the U.S., at risk of Taliban retribution post-withdrawal.

