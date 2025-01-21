Left Menu

Afghan Resettlement In Limbo: Flights Canceled Amid Trump Order

Approximately 1,660 Afghans, including family of U.S. military personnel, have had their relocation flights to the U.S. cancelled by a new order suspending refugee programs under President Trump's administration. The suspension has left thousands in limbo and prompted widespread concern among advocates and officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 06:34 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 06:34 IST
Afghan Resettlement In Limbo: Flights Canceled Amid Trump Order
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Approximately 1,660 Afghans, many of whom are family members of active-duty U.S. military personnel, faced the cancellation of their relocation flights to the U.S. This drastic measure comes as the Trump administration suspends refugee programs, according to a U.S. official and a refugee advocate.

The decision leaves thousands of Afghans, approved for resettlement but still without flights, in a precarious state. This aligns with Trump's immigration crackdown announced during his 2024 campaign. Both the White House and State Department remained silent on the issue, while panic ensues among advocates.

Officials including Shawn VanDiver continue urging the administration for reconsideration. Minority Democrats criticized the move, calling it abandonment of vetted Afghan allies. The suspension affects an extensive group of Afghans possessing crucial connections to the U.S., at risk of Taliban retribution post-withdrawal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025