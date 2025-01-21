Afghan Resettlement In Limbo: Flights Canceled Amid Trump Order
Approximately 1,660 Afghans, including family of U.S. military personnel, have had their relocation flights to the U.S. cancelled by a new order suspending refugee programs under President Trump's administration. The suspension has left thousands in limbo and prompted widespread concern among advocates and officials.
Approximately 1,660 Afghans, many of whom are family members of active-duty U.S. military personnel, faced the cancellation of their relocation flights to the U.S. This drastic measure comes as the Trump administration suspends refugee programs, according to a U.S. official and a refugee advocate.
The decision leaves thousands of Afghans, approved for resettlement but still without flights, in a precarious state. This aligns with Trump's immigration crackdown announced during his 2024 campaign. Both the White House and State Department remained silent on the issue, while panic ensues among advocates.
Officials including Shawn VanDiver continue urging the administration for reconsideration. Minority Democrats criticized the move, calling it abandonment of vetted Afghan allies. The suspension affects an extensive group of Afghans possessing crucial connections to the U.S., at risk of Taliban retribution post-withdrawal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prashant Kishor, who had been on fast unto death to press demand for cancellation of Bihar PSC exam in Patna, arrested: Police.
Prashant Kishor, who had been on fast unto death to press demand for cancellation of Bihar PSC exam in Patna, detained: Police.
Philippines Hosts Afghan Visa Processing Hub for U.S. Resettlement
Rajasthan's Recruitment Exam Controversy: Pressure Mounts for Cancellation
Wildfires Force NBA Game Cancellation, NFL Game Still On Schedule