Trump's Second Inaugural: Echoes of the Past Meet Promises of a 'Golden Age'

In a striking inaugural address, President Donald Trump declared the dawn of a new 'golden age,' casting himself as a unifier despite discussing past grievances. He echoed themes from eight years ago, criticizing a 'weaponized' justice system and portraying himself as a victim of his political opponents, notably former President Joe Biden.

Trump, confident in his narrow popular vote win, announced bold policies expected to divide the nation, including ending federal diversity programs and defining gender as strictly binary. Citing Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy, he called for a 'revolution of common sense' on issues of race and gender. Trump's vision of America's future is a 'colorblind' meritocracy.

Though he claimed divine intervention in surviving an alleged assassination attempt, Trump's address was more about reversing Biden's policies than detailing his own agenda. As history shows, his presidency has been marred by divisiveness. Moving forward, Trump faces the challenge of uniting a polarized nation amid continued political and social turbulence.

(With inputs from agencies.)