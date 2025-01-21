Trump Declares National Emergency, Targets Immigration Policies

In a bold move, President Donald Trump has declared illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border a national emergency. The president's sweeping crackdown includes designating criminal cartels as terrorist organizations and blocking citizenship for children born to immigrants in the U.S. illegally.

Trump's set of executive orders utilize the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, a wartime law, targeting foreign gang members. The shutdown of the Biden administration's CBP One entry program has left many migrants in disarray, uncertain of their next steps.

The American Civil Liberties Union has expressed concern, indicating that Trump's termination of the CBP One program eliminates a crucial path to asylum. Democratic-led states are anticipated to clash with Trump's directives, while public sentiment remains cautious about severe immigration measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)