Left Menu

Trump Declares National Emergency, Targets Immigration Policies

President Donald Trump initiated an immigration crackdown, declaring a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border and labeling criminal cartels as terrorist organizations. The Biden-era CBP One entry program was shut down, affecting many migrants. Trump criticized Biden's immigration policies and plans to challenge birthright citizenship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 07:13 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 07:13 IST
Trump Declares National Emergency, Targets Immigration Policies
President Donald Trump

In a bold move, President Donald Trump has declared illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border a national emergency. The president's sweeping crackdown includes designating criminal cartels as terrorist organizations and blocking citizenship for children born to immigrants in the U.S. illegally.

Trump's set of executive orders utilize the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, a wartime law, targeting foreign gang members. The shutdown of the Biden administration's CBP One entry program has left many migrants in disarray, uncertain of their next steps.

The American Civil Liberties Union has expressed concern, indicating that Trump's termination of the CBP One program eliminates a crucial path to asylum. Democratic-led states are anticipated to clash with Trump's directives, while public sentiment remains cautious about severe immigration measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025