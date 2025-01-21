Left Menu

Trump Mandates Return to Office for Federal Workers

President Trump has issued an executive order mandating federal workers return to office work, reversing remote trends from the pandemic. The order aims to restructure the civil service, potentially boosting loyalists in roles. Some unions may resist, and experts warn of reduced government efficiency.

Updated: 21-01-2025 07:44 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 07:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order mandating federal employees' return to in-office work, drawing applause at a public announcement event in Washington, D.C. This directive marks a significant shift from remote work practices established during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order rescinds remote work privileges for thousands of government workers, a move some allies suggest is aimed at restructuring the civil service to install loyalists. The order also establishes the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to oversee further federal workforce cuts.

Under the leadership of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, DOGE anticipates a rise in voluntary resignations. However, unions protecting a segment of federal employees may pose obstacles, leaving the Trump administration facing potential labor disputes and challenges to federal service efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

