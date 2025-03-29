Appeals Court Ends Roadblock to Musk's Government Efficiency Initiative

A federal appeals court has lifted an injunction that blocked Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from implementing further budget cuts at the US Agency for International Development. This decision overturns a previous ruling by US District Judge Theodore Chuang in Maryland, who determined DOGE's actions violated the constitutional appointments clause.

The three-judge panel argued that the Trump administration is likely to prove that the department's involvement does not breach constitutional provisions, paving the way for DOGE to proceed with its cost-cutting measures.

This ruling marks a significant triumph for DOGE, as it seeks to enhance the efficiency of federal agencies, despite facing legal challenges and concerns regarding its constitutional legitimacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)