U.S. to Exit WHO Amid Controversy

The United States will exit the World Health Organization, President Donald Trump announced, criticizing the agency's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump claims the WHO suffered from political influences and imposed unfair financial burdens on the U.S., accusing the organization of being unduly influenced by member states.

As the WHO's largest financial backer, the U.S. departure is likely to affect global health programs, notably those targeting tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS.

(With inputs from agencies.)