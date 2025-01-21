Left Menu

U.S. to Exit WHO Amid Controversy

President Trump announced the U.S. will leave the World Health Organization, citing mishandling of global health crises and unfair financial burdens. The move entails halting funding and withdrawing personnel, with potential impact on key health programs. Negotiations on the WHO pandemic treaty will cease during the withdrawal process.

The United States will exit the World Health Organization, President Donald Trump announced, criticizing the agency's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump claims the WHO suffered from political influences and imposed unfair financial burdens on the U.S., accusing the organization of being unduly influenced by member states.

As the WHO's largest financial backer, the U.S. departure is likely to affect global health programs, notably those targeting tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS.

