Trump's Bold Return: A New Era of Controversy

In a stunning political maneuver, Donald Trump pardoned around 1,500 supporters who were involved in the 2021 Capitol attack, marking a controversial return to the U.S. presidency.

Following his inauguration, Trump swiftly signed executive orders to limit immigration and exit climate accords, both hallmark issues during his administration.

His rapid policy changes have sparked outrage among critics, highlighting a deeply divided political landscape as Trump resumes power, flanked by Republican majorities in Congress.

