Left Menu

Trump's Bold Return: A New Era of Controversy

Donald Trump swiftly acted after reclaiming the U.S. presidency, pardoning 1,500 supporters involved in the 2021 Capitol attack and signing executive actions to curb immigration and roll back climate accords. His approach has stirred intense emotions across the political spectrum, underscoring a divisive return to power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 08:32 IST
Trump's Bold Return: A New Era of Controversy
Trump

In a stunning political maneuver, Donald Trump pardoned around 1,500 supporters who were involved in the 2021 Capitol attack, marking a controversial return to the U.S. presidency.

Following his inauguration, Trump swiftly signed executive orders to limit immigration and exit climate accords, both hallmark issues during his administration.

His rapid policy changes have sparked outrage among critics, highlighting a deeply divided political landscape as Trump resumes power, flanked by Republican majorities in Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Central Asia Inflation: The Impact of Global Shocks and Domestic Policy Responses

Innovative Financing for EMDEs: Tackling Climate Challenges with Scalable Tools

Portfolio Adjustment Costs: A New Lens on Currency Market Dynamics and Returns

Mapping Mozambique's Agriculture: Technology, Challenges, and the Road to Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025