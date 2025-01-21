Trump's Pardon Parade: Sweeping Clemency for Capitol Rioters

In a dramatic political move, President Donald Trump has pardoned almost all individuals criminally charged with participating in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. This sweeping act of clemency excludes a few, including notable members of extremist groups who will, however, see their sentences significantly reduced.

The decision underscores Trump's commitment to his supporters and fulfills a campaign promise to relieve those charged for their roles during the riot that sought to overturn President Biden's election victory. Trump characterized the legal proceedings against these individuals as a 'grave national injustice,' advocating for what he calls 'national reconciliation.'

Criticism from advocates like Grant Tudor, who warns this move could encourage future violence, highlights the contentious nature of Trump's decision. This significant use of presidential clemency power will likely spark fierce debate as it effectively ends extensive investigations into what authorities have called the largest case in Justice Department history.

(With inputs from agencies.)