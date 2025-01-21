Left Menu

Trump's Pardon Parade: Sweeping Clemency for Capitol Rioters

President Trump pardoned nearly all the individuals charged in the 2021 Capitol riot, excluding key members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, whose sentences were cut short. This move fulfills a campaign promise and marks a significant political maneuver, igniting debates on legal and political propriety.

Updated: 21-01-2025 08:42 IST
In a dramatic political move, President Donald Trump has pardoned almost all individuals criminally charged with participating in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. This sweeping act of clemency excludes a few, including notable members of extremist groups who will, however, see their sentences significantly reduced.

The decision underscores Trump's commitment to his supporters and fulfills a campaign promise to relieve those charged for their roles during the riot that sought to overturn President Biden's election victory. Trump characterized the legal proceedings against these individuals as a 'grave national injustice,' advocating for what he calls 'national reconciliation.'

Criticism from advocates like Grant Tudor, who warns this move could encourage future violence, highlights the contentious nature of Trump's decision. This significant use of presidential clemency power will likely spark fierce debate as it effectively ends extensive investigations into what authorities have called the largest case in Justice Department history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

