Friedrich Merz, the leader of Germany's conservative CDU, has called for prioritization of current NATO defence spending goals before considering any boost. Speaking on Tuesday, he highlighted the necessity to address a significant funding gap to achieve the 2% GDP target in the coming years.

Germany's adherence to NATO's 2% GDP defence requirement by 2024 hinges on a substantial 100 billion euro fund, set to deplete by 2028. The nation faces an important milestone with the general elections scheduled for February 23.

Meanwhile, numerous calls, including from incoming U.S. President Donald Trump, propose elevating NATO's defence spending target to 5% of GDP, potentially reshaping NATO's economic landscape.

