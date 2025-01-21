Lawlessness Threatens Investment in Maharashtra, Warns Supriya Sule

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule voiced her concerns over the deteriorating situation in Maharashtra, particularly in Beed district, where sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was brutally murdered. Sule urged the state government to tackle mafia activities to prevent future violence and improve the investment climate in the region.

Addressing reporters, the Baramati MP underscored the challenges facing the state, including rising inflation, unemployment, corruption, and violence. She stressed that the economic instability, compounded by inflation and market fluctuations, is a burden on Maharashtra and could deter potential investors.

Sule highlighted the need for collaborative efforts within the government and advocated for an all-party meeting to discuss strategies for economic growth and attracting investments to improve the state's financial health.

(With inputs from agencies.)