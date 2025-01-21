Left Menu

Lawlessness Threatens Investment in Maharashtra, Warns Supriya Sule

Supriya Sule expressed concerns about rising crime and economic instability in Maharashtra, urging government intervention to curb mafia influence. Highlighting the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, she warned that these issues could deter investment and called for an all-party meeting to address economic challenges and instability in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 21-01-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 13:15 IST
Lawlessness Threatens Investment in Maharashtra, Warns Supriya Sule
Sule
  • Country:
  • India

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule voiced her concerns over the deteriorating situation in Maharashtra, particularly in Beed district, where sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was brutally murdered. Sule urged the state government to tackle mafia activities to prevent future violence and improve the investment climate in the region.

Addressing reporters, the Baramati MP underscored the challenges facing the state, including rising inflation, unemployment, corruption, and violence. She stressed that the economic instability, compounded by inflation and market fluctuations, is a burden on Maharashtra and could deter potential investors.

Sule highlighted the need for collaborative efforts within the government and advocated for an all-party meeting to discuss strategies for economic growth and attracting investments to improve the state's financial health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025