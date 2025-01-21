Kejriwal's Jibe Sparks BJP-AAP 'Ramayan' Controversy
Amidst a heated political exchange, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal criticizes BJP's 'demonic nature' for allegedly misinterpreting Ramayan. As Delhi assembly elections loom, BJP accuses Kejriwal of insulting Sanatan Dharma. AAP counters, linking BJP's defense of Ravana to election motivations, igniting a 'Chunavi Hindu' debate.
The political spat between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified following Arvind Kejriwal's comments on the Ramayan. The AAP national convener accused the BJP of having a 'demonic nature' and warned voters, particularly those in slum areas, of potential exploitation if the BJP wins the upcoming Delhi elections on February 5.
Kejriwal's remarks came after a BJP-led protest outside his residence, allegedly triggered by his references to Ravana as a metaphor. In response, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva accused Kejriwal of disrespecting Sanatan Dharma and misinterpreting sacred texts to advance his political agenda. Sachdeva criticized Kejriwal's purportedly selective interest in religious matters around election times.
The war of words escalated as AAP leader Manish Sisodia defended Kejriwal, suggesting that the BJP's defense of Ravana was revealing of their true nature. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari labeled Kejriwal a 'Chunavi Hindu,' accusing him of insincerely embracing Hindu symbols for electoral gain. As tensions mount, both parties are sharpening their rhetoric ahead of the crucial Delhi elections.
