Political Exodus: AAP Faces Defections Ahead of Delhi Elections

In a political shake-up before Delhi's assembly elections, several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders have defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and vice versa, intensifying the three-way contest between AAP, BJP, and Congress. The elections are scheduled for February 5 with results on February 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:26 IST
Visuals from the leaders joining ceremony (Photo/Screengrab of video shared @BJP4Delhi on X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major political shift, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi has encountered significant defections just days before the assembly elections. Four prominent leaders, including two municipal councillors, have switched allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, signaling potential changes in the political landscape.

Among the defectors are Rekha Rani from Bhajanpura and Shilpa Kaur from Khyala, who joined BJP in a formal ceremony attended by senior leaders Harsh Malhotra, Manoj Tiwari, and Kamaljeet Sehrawat. Other key figures, Sridatt Sharma, a former MLA from Ghonda, and Chaudhary Vijendra, an ex-parliamentary representative for AAP MP Sanjay Singh, have also aligned with BJP.

As the assembly election approaches, reports indicate a rise in political realignments. Notably, Kapil Naagar from Model Town Legislative Assembly and over 100 AAP workers have joined BJP, witnessed by BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri. Conversely, Saturday saw a wave of Delhi Congress and BJP leaders joining AAP alongside Chief Minister Atishi, drawn by AAP's public service track record.

(With inputs from agencies.)

